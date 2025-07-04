BanglaFact indentifies misleading video against July warrior | Miscellaneous News

BanglaFact's investigation found that the video is actually on recovering weapons from the house of a former Awami League MP by army, which is being intentionally circulated involving July warriors.

Fact-checking platform BanglaFact, operated by the Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB), has identified a misleading video created intentionally against a July warrior.

In a statement, BanglaFact mentioned that recently a video was circulated on social media X claiming that the army had recovered a sniper rifle from a July warrior.

However, verification revealed that the video is not of a July warrior. It is actually of a raid on the house of former Awami League MP Rifat Amin and the recovery of weapons.

The investigation team also said that by verifying the 'Nagorik TV' logo in the video, they found the same video published on their YouTube channel on June 15.

It showed that on the day of the incident, a special army team raided Rifat Amin's house in Satkhira and recovered various illegal items including weapons.

Later, several media outlets in the country published news of the same incident.

The reports mentioned that based on a tip-off, a raid was conducted on the house of Rifat Amin, a former Awami League member of parliament for women's reserved seats, in the Munjitpur area of Satkhira town.

Her younger son Safayet Sarwar Rumon was arrested there. A rifle, 300 pieces of Yaba, foreign liquor and drug paraphernalia were recovered from the raid.

BanglaFact's investigation has found that the video of weapons recovery from the former MP's house is being circulated as an incident of July warrior which is a deliberate lie.

SOURCE : BSS