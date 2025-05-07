Barishal Nursing College students starts ‘complete shutdown’ | Medical News

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the protesting students were allegedly barred by teachers from holding a scheduled programme on the campus that left four students injured.

Students of Barishal Nursing College on Wednesday morning started an indefinite ‘complete shutdown’ to press home their six-point demand.

They also staged protests seeking justice over an alleged attack on them by teachers and postgraduates.

The protest began at 9:00am in front of the college with the protesters gathering with placards and slogans.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the protesting students were allegedly barred by teachers from holding a scheduled programme on the campus that left four students injured.

The students have been carrying out movements on six point demands including teachers recruitment following the policies of Dhaka University and the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The students warned that the ‘complete shutdown’ will continue until their demands are met.

However, the teachers denied the allegation.

A tense situation was prevailing on the college campus.

Source: New Age