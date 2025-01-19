BAU honours 3 VCs, livestock DG

BAU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. A. K. Fazlul Haque Bhuiyan attended the event as the chief guest.

Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) has honoured three vice-chancellors of agricultural universities and the newly appointed Director General (DG) of the Department of Livestock Services (DLS) for their significant contributions to the country’s livestock sector.

The event, hosted by BAU’s Faculty of Veterinary Science, took place at the university’s Teachers’ Complex on Saturday.

The honourees were Prof. Dr. Md. Alimul Islam, Vice-Chancellor of Sylhet Agricultural University; Prof. Dr. Kazi Rafiqul Islam, Vice-Chancellor of Patuakhali Science and Technology University; Prof. Dr. Mohammad Lutfur Rahman, Vice-Chancellor of Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Sciences University; and Dr. Md. Abu Sufian, DG of the Department of Livestock Services.

All four are distinguished alumni of BAU’s Faculty of Veterinary Science.

BAU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. A. K. Fazlul Haque Bhuiyan attended the event as the chief guest.

In his address, he commended the honourees for their leadership and pivotal roles in advancing the country’s livestock sector.

The event was presided over by the Dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Science, Prof. Dr. Md. Bahanur Rahman.

Prof. Bahanur Rahman praised the four alumni for their exceptional achievements, highlighting the Faculty of Veterinary Science's tradition of excellence in education and research. He emphasised the faculty's pivotal role in advancing the livestock sector through innovative research, disease prevention, and sustainable productivity, all of which contribute significantly to national development and the economy.

Source: UNB