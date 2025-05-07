BCB monitoring security of Bangladesh players in PSL | Miscellaneous News

The safety and well-being of Bangladeshi players currently playing in the Pakistan Super League remain the Board's top priority, according to a BCB press release issued on Wednesday.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board is closely monitoring the evolving security situation over the past 24 hours.

The Board has been in regular contact with leg-spinner Rishad Hossain and fast bowler Nahid Rana, who are currently playing in the ongoing PSL.

BCB President Faruque Ahmed is also personally keeping track of the developments and has spoken directly with PSL CEO Salman Naseer to ensure the players' safety and peace of mind, the release added.

‘The BCB is in active coordination with the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad to ensure that all necessary measures are in place to guarantee the security of our players,’ the release said.

The BCB appreciates the cooperation extended by the PCB and the Bangladesh High Commission and will continue to assess the situation.