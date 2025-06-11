Beijing primary school showcases holistic education to intl journos | School News

A group of international journalists visited Beijing First Experimental Primary School’s Hepingmen campus in Beijing’s Xicheng District on Tuesday,

A group of international journalists visited Beijing First Experimental Primary School’s Hepingmen campus in Beijing’s Xicheng District on Tuesday, gaining insight into China’s comprehensive approach to early education.

Since its founding in 1912, the school has been dedicated to developing students’ intellect, physical strength, emotional balance, and cultural roots from a young age.

Beginning of the visit, two 12-year-old students guided the journalists, sharing the school’s history and achievements, which impressed the visitors.

The school’s facilities are modern and well-maintained, including a gymnasium and sports field funded by Bangladesh, named the "China-Bangladesh Gymnasium" and the "China-Bangladesh Sports Field".

A short promotional video was also screened at the campus’s concert hall, combining compelling visuals and music to showcase the school’s educational philosophy and commitment to holistic development.

According to one of the teachers, students spend about eight hours a day on campus. During their stay, they engage not only in academic lessons but also in activities promoting health, artistic growth, and emotional well-being.

The school also provides nutritious, high-quality meals, regularly inspected by authorities to ensure safety and proper nutrition, supporting students’ growth during adolescence.

Ms Guo Xueli, principal of Beijing First Experimental Primary School, said that the school is among the best in Beijing and is affiliated with Beijing Normal University.

She mentioned that the institution has expanded to five campuses, serving over 4,000 students and staff.

The principal further said that daily routines are carefully planned to reflect the school’s high standards and development goals.

“Education is not just a process; it’s an influence,” Ms Guo remarked.

She expressed her gratitude to the visiting journalists and shared her pride in the students, exemplifying the school’s commitment to holistic development.