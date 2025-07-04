BIDA presents final recommendations of National Semiconductor Task Force to CA | interim government News

He said that the task force was established on January 1, 2025, with representation from the government, private sector, academia, and Non-Resident Bangladeshis (NRBs).

Ashik Chowdhury, executive chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), on Thursday handed over the final recommendations of the National Semiconductor Task Force to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

The task force’s primary objectives included assessing Bangladesh’s current capabilities, identifying potential opportunities, and formulating strategic policies for short, medium, and long-term development in the semiconductor industry.

"We have recommended prioritising the chip design as well as testing and packaging sectors by assessing Bangladesh's capacity to compete in various phases of the semiconductor industry," he added.

A total of 23 strategic recommendations have been categorised into three key areas: Skill Development, Business Environment and Policy Support, and Global Partnership.

Moving forward, the Office of the Chief Adviser will form a dedicated executive committee comprising relevant stakeholders to oversee the implementation of these initiatives.

As international organisations actively work to diversify supply chains, these strategic steps are expected to elevate Bangladesh as an emerging, investment-friendly hub in the semiconductor sector.

