bKash app introduces biometric ‘Face ID’ and ‘Fingerprint’ | Miscellaneous News

To activate this feature, users need to tap on the biometric icon from the login screen or profile section of the bKash app. After reading the instructions, users should input their PIN to activate the biometric login and transaction.

bKash app introduces biometric ‘Face ID’ and ‘Fingerprint’ authentication for payments and mobile recharges, building upon the existing biometric login.

This enhancement streamlines everyday transactions, making them even more seamless, fast and secure. Users can now skip repeated PIN entry for payments and mobile recharges up to Tk 1000, making the process more hassle-free and easier.

This will help users to avoid the hassle of forgetting or compromising their PIN, while also enhancing the security of the bKash app, said a press release on Thursday.

To activate this feature, users need to tap on the biometric icon from the login screen or profile section of the bKash app. After reading the instructions, users should input their PIN to activate the biometric login and transaction.

Once set, users can login, make payments or mobile recharges through biometric ‘Face ID’ or ‘Fingerprint’, previously set in the device, instead of PIN. If needed, users can deactivate this feature from the profile section of the app.

It should be noted that the feature will automatically stop if users log in from a new device, change PIN or uninstall the bKash app from handsets. In such cases, users need to restart this feature. Besides, for security purposes, the biometric login needs to be restarted after 365 days of enabling the service.

Currently, the bKash app is enriched with unique features like Send Money, Mobile Recharge, Cash In, Cash Out, Merchant Payment, Add Money, Utility Bill Payment, Fee Payment of Educational and Other Institutions, e-Ticketing, Donation, Remittance, Insurance and Microfinance payment, Digital Nano Loan, Savings and many more. bKash has been constantly focusing on innovations to become a full-fledged digital lifestyle app.