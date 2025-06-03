bKash app referral campaign winner Niaz receives ‘Royal Enfield’ | Miscellaneous News

The award was presented to Niaz at the Royal Enfield showroom in city’s Tejgaon, recently. The campaign, which ran from November 15, to December 29, 2024, rewarded the highest referrers. In the campaign, participants referred non-bKash app users through their unique referral links from bKash app.

Niaz Ahmed from Sylhet has won a ‘Royal Enfield’ motorcycle by referring bKash app to the highest number of people during a bKash app referral campaign. In addition to the grand prize, other top referrers also received various attractive prizes. Besides, for every successful referral during the campaign, each referrer got a BDT 50 bonus.

The bKash app is continuously enhancing its platform by introducing new and innovative services. This campaign was organized to motivate customers to explore and familiarize themselves with these new features through the bKash app.

Sharing his thoughts, Niaz commented, “I often take part in bKash’s campaigns. My main aim was to encourage my near and dear ones to start using the bKash app for their financial needs, and I’m thrilled to have won the Royal Enfield as a result. It’s a wonderful feeling—thank you, bKash!”