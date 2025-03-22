bKash partners with City Bank, Salextra to offer handset financing | Miscellaneous News

Md. Arup Haider, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Retail Banking, City Bank PLC, added, "We are excited to finance this initiative, making smartphones more accessible through bKash Pay Later. This collaboration aligns with our vision of expanding digital financial inclusion and offering customers more flexible payment solutions."

bKash, the country’s leading mobile financial service provider, has partnered with City Bank and Salextra Limited to introduce handset financing through bKash Pay Later, making smartphones more accessible to customers across Bangladesh. The signing ceremony took place recently.

Under this collaboration, bKash Pay Later will enable customers to purchase Nokia handsets with flexible financing. City Bank will act as the financier, while Salextra Limited, the national manufacturer and distributor of Nokia & HMD handsets in Bangladesh, will ensure the availability of devices. This initiative is expected to significantly enhance smartphone accessibility, supporting the nation’s digital transformation, said a press release on Saturday (March 22).

Speaking on the partnership, Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer, bKash, said, "bKash is committed to making financial services more inclusive and convenient. Through bKash Pay Later, customers can now access quality smartphones with greater affordability, strengthening their connection to the digital ecosystem. By partnering with City Bank PLC and Salextra Limited, we are taking another step towards bridging the digital divide and empowering millions of Bangladeshis."

Md. Arup Haider, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Retail Banking, City Bank PLC, added, "We are excited to finance this initiative, making smartphones more accessible through bKash Pay Later. This collaboration aligns with our vision of expanding digital financial inclusion and offering customers more flexible payment solutions."

Riajul Islam, Managing Director, Salextra Limited, stated, "As the national manufacturer and distributers of Nokia & HMD handsets in Bangladesh, we believe this partnership will ensure wider access to high-quality smartphones. With the power of bKash Pay Later and City Bank’s financing, customers can now own the devices they need to stay connected and productive."

Kazi Al Amin, Country Manager of HMD Global, was present during the signing ceremony.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing financial inclusion and expanding access to modern mobile technology.