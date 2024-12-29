bKash remains country’s Best Brand for 6 consecutive years

This recognition reflects that bKash has been facilitating freedom and empowerment in daily transactions of millions for over 13 years and fostering financial inclusion as a whole.

bKash remains the country’s Best Brand among top local and Multinational brands for the 6 consecutive years through a consumer survey of Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF).

Following the success of 2019 to 2023, country’s largest MFS provider, bKash, retains its position as the overall best brand among the top 15 brands in the country, said a press release on Sunday.

At the same time, bKash has been selected as the ‘Most Loved Brand’ under the Mobile Financial Services (MFS) category for the 8th time in a row.

This recognition reflects that bKash has been facilitating freedom and empowerment in daily transactions of millions for over 13 years and fostering financial inclusion as a whole.

On Thursday (December 26, 2024), at the 16th edition of the 'Best Brand Awards', Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash, received the prestigious ‘OVERALL BEST BRAND 2024’ award crest and certificate from Dr. Syed Ferhat Anwar, the Chief Advisor of the Bangladesh Brand Forum.

bKash's Mir Nawbut Ali, Chief Marketing Officer; Mohammad Azmal Huda, Chief Product & Technology Officer; Ferdous Yusuf, Chief Human Resources Officer; Moinuddin Mohammed Rahgir, Chief Financial Officer and other senior officials of the organisation were also present.

Based on a consumer survey conducted by the market research firm, nSearch Limited, Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF), in association with The Daily Star, organised this event to honour the top-performing brands.

BBF has been organising the ‘Best Brand Award’ for the last one and a half decades to motivate brands to achieve customer satisfaction. This year, 11,200 consumers have participated in this survey from 8 divisions across the country. In total, 60 awards were presented at the programme, including ‘OVERALL BEST BRAND 2024’ award. Alongside, the names of the 2nd and 3rd ‘Most Loved Brands’ for all 44 categories were also announced there.

Regarding bKash’s success Dr. Syed Ferhat Anwar, Chief Advisor to the Bangladesh Brand Forum, said, “By bridging the digital divide and extending financial services to every corner of the country, bKash has unveiled a new horizon.

Now, bKash is not only a symbol of success in Bangladesh but also the symbol of Bangladesh’s success on the global stage. It has proven that with right vision and innovative spirit, a domestic brand can also carve out a place on the global stage. Therefore, bKash is not just a brand; it is the story of Bangladesh's development and empowerment.”