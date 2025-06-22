BMU distributes critical care nursing training certificates | Medical News

Ninety-six nurses participated in the training programme held with nurses from the 37th to 42nd batches. The training period of each batch was one month.

Certificates were distributed among the trained nurses who participated in the Critical Care Nursing Training Programme organised at the Professor Samad Seminar Hall of C Block at Bangladesh Medical University in Dhaka on Saturday.

Organised under the initiative of the department of anaesthesia, analgesia and intensive care medicine, chief guest of the programme was treasurer of the BMU Professor Dr Nahrin Akhtar, said a press release.

Ninety-six nurses participated in the training programme held with nurses from the 37th to 42nd batches. The training period of each batch was one month.

The training programme was attended by Professor Dr Md Mostafa Kamal, chairman of the department of anaesthesia, analgesia and intensive care medicine; Professor Dr AKM Akhtaruzzaman, director of ICT cell; anaesthesiologists Professor Dr Mantosh Kumar Mondal and associate professor Dr Amirul Islam, among others.

Nahrin Akhatar said that nurses must be aware and alert while performing their duties.

She also said that the skills acquired through training must be used for the welfare of patients. ‘This not only brings peace in this life but also brings virtue in the hereafter.’

Source: newage