BMU holds meeting for improving its position in university ranking | University News

Bangladesh Medical University has recently held a meeting for the improvement of its position in national and international university rankings.

The meeting was presided over by BMU vice-chancellor, Professor Dr Md Shahinul Alam, who is also the chair of the University Ranking Committee 2025, at the BMU in Dhaka, said a press release on Saturday.

Shahinul Alam stated that many factors were associated with university ranking. ‘Modernising journal clubs and digital libraries, enhancing international cooperation and mutual understanding, and ensuring high-quality research are crucial.’

He emphasised, ‘Research is a testimony to the truth. Through research, it is possible to prevent diseases affecting thousands or even millions of people. Therefore, teachers and residents must enthusiastically engage in quality research, which will play a vital role in advancing the university’s ranking.’

A presentation on ranking-related matters was delivered by the member secretary of the University Ranking Committee, associate professor Dr Fariha Hasin.

Present at the meeting were BMU’s pro-VC for research and development Professor Dr Md Mujibur Rahman Hawlader, treasurer Professor Dr Nahreen Akhter and registrar Professor Dr Md Nazrul Islam, among others.

The meeting focused on understanding ranking systems, proposing strategic directions, and discussing standard operating procedures. Through this session, a strategic institutional commitment was reaffirmed to improve BMU’s position in national and international university rankings.

The primary discussion topics included aligning the university’s strategic priorities with global ranking standards, increasing research output and international collaborations, investing in faculty development, improving the information system for accurate data reporting and ensuring effective performance monitoring.

The committee emphasised the need for a data-driven, institution-wide approach that integrates academic, research, and administrative activities to achieve excellence in ranking.