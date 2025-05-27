BNCU, UNESCO organizes workshop | Miscellaneous News

The event brought together youth organizations, university students, young professionals, and educators to explore UNESCO’s youth-centric initiatives, policies, and global networks, said a press release.

The Bangladesh National Commission for UNESCO (BNCU) and UNESCO Dhaka organized the workshop ‘Youth Engagement in UNESCO: Priorities and Opportunities’ in the International Conference Room of International Mother Language institute on Tuesday (May 27).

The event brought together youth organizations, university students, young professionals, and educators to explore UNESCO’s youth-centric initiatives, policies, and global networks, said a press release.

Dr. Susan Vize, Head of Office and Country Representative to UNESCO Dhaka was the key speaker while Ms. Nuzhat Yasmin, additional secretary of ministry of education was the chief Guest of the programme. During the workshop, distinguished speakers, highlighted UNESCO’s commitment to youth empowerment and its engagement in Bangladesh’s educational, scientific, and cultural development.

The first Session taken by the speaker covered the following key areas: Student health and well-being (HPS and SEW), Digital Empowerment & Media Literacy Cultural Diversity and Heritage, Youth Civic Engagement & Voice, Science, Technology, and Innovation (could cover YAR), Internships, Youth Forums, and Volunteer Opportunities, UNESCO's global youth networks: WH, MAB, YOUCAN, Global Youth Hub.

The discussions emphasized youth engagement in governance, research opportunities, digital empowerment, and policy-level contributions with the opportunities for global networking. Special attention was given to the Youth as Researchers (YAR) Program, tackling key areas like mental health during crises, indigenous youth and climate change, and intercultural action for sustainable development etc. The workshop also delved into youth career development, internship and volunteer opportunities with some news ideas from the emerging and enthusiastic youths.

The first session was followed by the experience-sharing segment featured insights from youth leaders Rokaiya Ahmed Purna, founder of Design in Bangladesh, and Sadia Jafrin, CEO of Grow Your Reader Foundation. They presented inspiring stories on their engagement in global platform.

The event concluded with a Q&A session, group discussions, and a closing address by Ms Zubaida Mannan, Deputy Secretary General BNCU, reinforcing UNESCO’s mission to engage youth as key contributors to global progress. Participants expressed enthusiasm and pledged to initiate local actions aligned with UNESCO’s objectives.