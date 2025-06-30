BNP confident of polls in February | Politics News

‘I see no indication whatsoever that the election will not be held in February. There is no need to raise unnecessary doubts about it,’ said BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Sunday expressed firm confidence that the upcoming national election would take place in February as planned, dismissing any contrary speculation.

Khasru made the remarks in response to reporters after a rally by Islami Andolan Bangladesh at the Suhrawardy Udyan, where leaders of several Islamic parties called for holding local government elections first.

Khasru said that the entire nation was gearing up for the election, with people across the country preparing for the next Jatiya Sangsad polls in February.

He observed that the Election Commission, too, was making preparations for the polls.

The BNP leader acknowledged that differences of opinion were a natural part of political discourse and described them as a normal aspect of democracy.

Khasru was speaking to reporters at the BNP chair’s office at Gulshan in the capital Dhaka, following a meeting between BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Canadian high commissioner to Bangladesh Ajit Singh.

In response to a question, Khasru commented on the increasing incidents of sexual violence across the country, saying that such incidents were not confined to a few areas but were happening countrywide, with many cases remaining unreported.

SOURCE : NEWAGE