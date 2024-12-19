BNP disappointed over CA's statement on elections

Fakhrul said, "The Election Commission has already been formed, and there is no reason for a delay in holding the elections. It is possible to conduct the polls after completing necessary reforms. Therefore, the BNP expects a clear statement from the chief adviser on this matter."

BNP has expressed it disappointment over the absence of a specific election date in the Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus' recent speech on election schedule.

"We had expected the chief adviser would provide a clear roadmap within a specific timeframe. He did not do so, which has disappointed us as well as the nation," BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said at a press conference at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office this morning.

Stressing the urgency of elections, Fakhrul said, "The Election Commission has already been formed, and there is no reason for a delay in holding the elections. It is possible to conduct the polls after completing necessary reforms. Therefore, the BNP expects a clear statement from the chief adviser on this matter."

Fakhrul also criticised the "contradictory statements" made by the Yunus and his press secretary regarding the election timeline.

"The chief adviser mentioned late 2025 or January 2026, but the press secretary later stated the election could be held in June 2026. These conflicting remarks will create confusion," he said.

"We are not exactly sure which statement is accurate here. It does not seem logical, and we are disappointed," Fakhrul added.

He referred to a discussion at the BNP Standing Committee meeting yesterday, where members agreed that the election timeline should be determined through dialogue with political parties and other stakeholders.

Commenting on the Yunus' speech, Fakhrul said, "The address to the nation on election-related matters was vague. While it mentioned a possible timeline for the elections, it lacked a specific roadmap."

source: the daily star