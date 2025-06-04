BNP expected interim govt to hold talks with parties on budget: Khasru | Miscellaneous News

Khasru added: "We expect that it would announce the budget with the opinions of the common people. But the government did not do so. This discussion would have created a groundbreaking precedent. But the government did not take that opportunity while political parties are helping the government in all matters."

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury today said the interim government could have prepared the budget on the basis of minimum consensus after discussing with political parties and civil society.

"Dialogue on budget was expected in special circumstances. Since there is no parliament or democratic government, we expected the interim government to discuss with the political parties engaged in the anti-fascist movement," he told a post-budget press conference of the party to give reaction on budget for fiscal year 2025-26 at the party chairperson's Gulshan political office here.

The BNP leader said if the budget was prepared through dialogue, it would have been realistic. The BNP leader said if the budget was made on the basis of consensus, the rate of poverty growth would have been curbed, he added.

Khasru said the budget announced by the government involving Taka 790,000 crore is completely uncoordinated as it will reduce production and employment and increase financial pressure on the people.

Moreover, the opportunity to launder black money will create discrimination for regular taxpayers, he added.

He said that keeping the opportunity to launder black money means rewarding tax evaders which is against ethics and morality.

Khasru said that there is no reason to impose taxes on the education sector. If BNP comes to power in future, education taxes will be waived, he added.

BNP Standing Committee members Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Selima Rahman, Chairperson's Adviser Ismail Zabiullah, Finance Affairs Secretary Engineer Khaled Hossain Mahbub Shyamal, Media Cell member Shairul Kabir Khan and Chairperson's Press Wing member Shamsuddin Didar, among others, were also present at the press conference.

