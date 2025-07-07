BNP hopeful of February polls: Fakhrul | Politics News

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday expressed the hope that the interim government will arrange the national election by February next year saying that only through elections can the country return to the right track

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday expressed the hope that the interim government will arrange the national election by February next year saying that only through elections can the country return to the right track.

He made the remarks while talking to reporters after offering prayers at the shrine of Hazrat Shahjalal (R) in Sylhet in the morning along with central party leaders.

The July uprising has shown a new path to the nation and all must work together to make the dream a reality, Fakhrul said.

The BNP leader claimed that around 60 lakh leaders and activists of the party are facing false cases and many have lost their lives over the years.

Earlier, Fakhrul and other central BNP leaders reached Sylhet Osmani International Airport at 9:25am by flight.

District BNP president Kaiyum Chowdhury said the BNP secretary general will attend a milad mahfil seeking early recovery of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia at Sunrise Community Centre in Sylhet’s Pathantula area later in the day.

Besides, another event will be held at Hotel Star Pacific in Dargah Gate area where family members of those killed during the July-August movement in Sylhet will be honoured. Mirza Fakhrul will attend the programme as the chief guest.

