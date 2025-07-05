BNP slams Jamaat for trying to 'fish in troubled waters' | Politics News

BNP slams Jamaat for trying to 'fish in troubled waters'

The BNP leader said an elected parliament with public representatives, who are accountable to people, is essential to speed up political progress.

Accusing Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami of trying to fish in troubled waters, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Saturday alleged that a party which had taken part in the 1986 election under an autocratic regime is now questioning the electoral atmosphere under the interim government.

“Some people are now trying to fish in troubled waters and saying there is no proper environment for the election,” he said while inaugurating a football tournament at the Dhanmondi Sports Club ground.

BNP’s Dhaka North City unit organised the event as part of the party’s month-long programme to mark the first anniversary of the July mass uprising.

Throughout world history, Rizvi said people have gained their rights through movements and struggles.

“But instead of supporting such elections, you're trying to delay them under the pretext of political rhetoric. You're questioning the election atmosphere, but we know your history. You had no hesitation in joining an election under an autocrat, following Sheikh Hasina’s footsteps,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman said a neutral election is not possible in Bangladesh under the current circumstances.

“Under the current circumstances, a neutral election is impossible. We must first create an environment for credible elections, and that requires fundamental reforms,” said Shafiqur while addressing a rally in Rangpur.

Rizvi said the Jamaat Ameer sounded like a green activist, raising concern about the election

He said the country now needs an elected government to restore people’s rightful political, democratic and human rights.

“That is why we are calling upon the interim government to arrange a free and fair election by completing the necessary reforms within a very reasonable timeframe,” Rizvi said.

Source: UNB