BNP to hold emergency press conference this afternoon

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will hold an emergency press conference on the country’s ongoing political situation this afternoon.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will hold an emergency press conference on the country’s ongoing political situation this afternoon.

The press conference will be held at the BNP Chairperson's political office in Gulshan here at 1 pm.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will spoke at the press conference, BNP Assistant Office Secretary Taiful Islam Tipu said.

Earlier, on Monday, BNP also held an emergency press conference on the ongoing political situation.

source : BSS