BNP urges govt to revoke VAT, duty hike on over 100 products

Amidst the ongoing economic instability and high inflation, he said, the interim government imposed VAT and supplementary duties on more than 100 products and withdrew tax exemptions on certain items, including daily necessities such as food, clothing, medicines and mobile internet services.

The BNP today demanded the government withdraw its "imprudent" decision of imposing Value Added Tax (VAT) and supplementary duties on more than a hundred products, considering public suffering.

"We call for immediate withdrawal of the irresponsible decision of imposing taxes and VAT or indirect taxes on the common people," BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said at a press conference at the party Chairperson's Gulshan office.

Fakhrul said the VAT and indirect taxes imposed by the interim government will further increase the suffering of people.

"This decision will have a negative economic impact on the daily lives of the common people, particularly the poor and middle class," the BNP leader said.

He urged the government to adopt alternative measures and reduce unnecessary development expenditures instead of imposing VAT and supplementary duties on essential items.

The BNP leader said the interim government should also take steps for holding the national election to establish an accountable administration.

Source: The daily star