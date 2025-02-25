BNP Vice-Chairman Abdullah Al Noman passes away | Miscellaneous News

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed deep shock and sorrow at his passing. They prayed for the salvation of his departed soul and conveyed their sympathies to the bereaved family.

BNP Vice-Chairman and former minister Abdullah Al Noman passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday morning. He was 82.

He breathed his last around 6 am at Square Hospitals Ltd in Dhaka, his personal assistant Nurul Azim Hiru told UNB.

Hiru said that freedom fighter Noman was taken to the hospital early in the morning as was feeling unwell. But physicians declared him dead upon arrival.

He is survived by a son, a daughter, grandsons-daughters and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

In separate condolence messages, BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed deep shock and sorrow at his passing.

They prayed for the salvation of his departed soul and conveyed their sympathies to the bereaved family.

The news of his death has left BNP leaders and activists in Chattogram in shock.

After his Namaz-e-Janaza at Sangsad Bhaban South Plaza Jame Masjid at 2:30pm and Nayapaltan party office followed by Asr prayer, his body will be taken to Chattogram.

Noman was first elected as an MP from the Kotwali constituency of the port city in 1991.

He served as the Fisheries Minister after winning the 1991 national election and later as the Food Minister following his victory in 2001.

A native of Gohira village in Raozan upazila, Noman was scheduled to address a party programme in the city today (Tuesday).

Source: UNB