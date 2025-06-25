BOA executive committee meeting held | Miscellaneous News

Members of the BOA Executive Committee were present on the occasion and key organizational matters were discussed there.

Photo: ISPR

The Executive Committee meeting of the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) was held at the Army Multipurpose Complex in Dhaka Cantonment today.

BOA President and Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman presided over it, said an ISPR press release.

Members of the BOA Executive Committee were present on the occasion and key organizational matters were discussed there.

In his address, General Waker-Uz-Zaman reiterated his firm commitment to the implementation of the proposed Olympic Complex in Trishal, Mymensingh - a major infrastructure initiative aimed at bolstering the country's sports development.

During the session, the minutes of the previous Executive Committee meeting held on April 23 were officially approved.

Source : BSS