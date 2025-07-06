Bodies of 3 students recovered from different rivers in Rangpur | Aliya madrasa News

Bodies of 3 students recovered from different rivers in Rangpur

The bodies of three students were recovered from two rivers in Rangpur’s Badarganj Upazila on Sunday after they went missing while bathing, police said.

According to police and locals, three students from Jamiyat-us-Sunnah Darul Ulum Madrasa in Badarganj town left the madrasa around 6:00 am, jumping over the madrasa boundary wall and going to the Jamuneswari River to bathe.

Suddenly, Mehedi Hasan Siam, 13, from Nawabganj Upazila, and Alif Hossain, 13, from Parbatipur Upazila, drowned, while Al Hossain managed to get out and called for help.

Locals and the fire service started a rescue operation and rescued Siam around 1:00 pm. He was taken to Badarganj Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead. Later, around 5:30 pm, Alif’s body was recovered from the river.

Al Hossain is now in police custody.

The madrasa authorities confirmed that the students left the campus without permission.

In another incident, a third-grade student named Tasin (10) drowned in the Chikli River at Dholai Ghat area of Badarganj’s Radhanagar Union.

The incident occurred around 2:00 pm while Tasin was bathing in the river.

He was a student of Dilalpur Madarganj Government Primary School and the son of Ziaurul Islam from Madarganj village.

AKM Atikur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Badarganj Police Station, said police are investigating the incidents.

The incidents have cast a shadow of grief over the area.

Source: UNB