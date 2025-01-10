Bodies of six uprising martyrs yet to be identified at DMCH morgue

The details of the bodies are as follows: unidentified male, 20, unidentified male, 25, unidentified male, 22, unidentified female, 32, unidentified male, 30, and one Enamul, 25.

A team of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement today discovered bodies of six July-August mass uprising martyrs yet to be identified at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) morgue.

"A team of our special cell on July mass uprising during their investigation came to know about these six unidentified bodies at DMCH forensic morgue. Police too confirmed the matter. We saw the bodies at the morgue today," Hasan Emam, secretary of the special cell, told BSS.

Doctors have conducted autopsy on the bodies and found that the first five died from injuries, while Enamul died after falling from a height.

"We have talked to police regarding the identification of the bodies. Shahbagh police said the bodies are the victims of the anti-discrimination movement. But police could not confirm when they died or when their bodies were brought to DMCH," Hasan Emam added.

Anti-Discrimination Student Movement special cell on July mass uprising urged those looking for a missing person of the aforesaid age to call 01621324187.

Source: BSS