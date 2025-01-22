Body of a man found hanging from a tree in Dhaka University

The deceased was a man of approximately 45 years of age, said Sheikh Hadiuzzaman, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Shahbagh police station.

A body was recovered hanging from a tree located across the road from the AF Mujibur Rahman Mathematics Building in Dhaka University this morning.

Shahbagh police recovered the body from the scene around 9:00 am.

He added that locals identified the man as a vagabond.

"The man reportedly lived on the sidewalk and was known to have mental health issues," SI Hadiuzzaman explained. "Preliminary findings suggest that he climbed the tree on Tuesday night and hanged himself. However, further investigation is underway."

After completing legal formalities, the police sent the body to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for a postmortem.

Source: The daily star