Bogra-Sirajganj railway track construction in the offing | Miscellaneous News

The West Zone of Bangladesh Railway is set to construct the dual gauge railway line to improve communication between the two districts.

Construction work of the long-cherished Bogra-Sirajganj direct railway track is expected to begin soon, as the present interim government has already released funds for land acquisition.

The zone, headquartered in Rajshahi, is implementing the project titled "Construction of Dual Gauge Rail Line from Bogra to Shahid M Monsur Ali Station, Sirajganj of Bangladesh Railway," at an estimated cost of Taka 5,579.70 crore.

Monirul Islam Firoj, Project Director and Chief Engineer of the West Zone of Bangladesh Railway, said the government allocated Taka 1,900 crore on June 16 for the acquisition of 960 acres of land for the project.

Of this, 479.15 acres will be acquired in the Bogra part and 480 acres in the Sirajganj part. The land acquisition process is now at the final stage.

Upon successful completion of the acquisition, land will be prepared for constructing a 95-kilometre railway track.

Afterward, visible construction work will begin with the appointment of contractor firms.

Six new stations will be constructed at Sherpur, Aria Bazar, Chhonka, Chandaikona, Raiganj, and Krishnadia. Two new junctions - one at Ranirhat and another at Sirajganj - are also part of the plan.

Project Director Monirul Islam said the initiative involves constructing the railway line with associated infrastructure, including new stations, bridges, an administrative facility, lighting, overhead sign structures, and laying of tracks and other components.

The line will be dual gauge, enabling both broad gauge and meter gauge trains to operate, which will significantly reduce travel time and distance between these districts and Dhaka.

"A dual gauge railway line will be constructed initially, while a double line will be added later," he added.

He further said two important bridges will be built over the Karatoa and Ichamati rivers, alongside an overpass on the Dhaka-Bogra highway, with modern signaling and telecommunications systems.

At present, there is no direct rail line between Bogra and Sirajganj, although the actual distance between the two districts is only 72 kilometres.

Due to the absence of a direct link, trains in this region have to travel about 120 kilometres via Santahar, Natore, and Ishwardi in Pabna to reach their destinations.

It currently takes over 11 hours to travel from Bogra to Dhaka by train, compared to six hours by road.

Once implemented, the project is expected to reduce the distance between the northern districts and Dhaka by 112 kilometres, cutting travel time by three to four hours.

Engineer Monirul Islam said the railway project will bring dynamism to trade, business, and communication in the northern region.

He added that agricultural products and goods from small and medium industries could be transported to Dhaka at more cost-effective rates.

Overall, the project will strengthen the economy of the districts involved.

Masudur Rahman Rinku, President of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the direct rail link between Bogra and Sirajganj will benefit at least eight districts of the region by improving connectivity.

Trade and commerce in Joypurhat and Naogaon of Rajshahi division will also grow significantly, he said, adding:

