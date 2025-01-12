Book on advance medical research unveiled at bsmmu

Vice-Chancellor of BSMMU Professor Dr Md Shahinul Alam uncovered the book as the chief guest at Convention Hall of BSMMU Super Specialized Hospital.

A book, the 5th edition of the ABC of Research Methodology and Biostatistics, was unveiled at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) today.

Professor Dr Md Mozzammel Haque, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of BSMMU wrote the research document.

The chief guest said the book has 26 chapters with important topics like survival analysis, which proves that BSMMU's research activities are progressing.

"The main task of the university is to generate knowledge. For that, research is needed. It should be remembered that research methodology is the transformation of thinking into structural research," he said.

Alam said the new research book will play a great role in increasing quality of research at the university.

Chaired by Professor Dr Shamim Ahmed, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, the book unveiling ceremony was also addressed, among others, by Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Professor Dr Md Abul Kalam Azad, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Research and Development) Professor Dr Md Mujibur Rahman Haolder and Treasurer Professor Dr Nahrin Akhtar.

Professor Dr Md Mozammel Haque delivered the welcome speech.

Source: BSS