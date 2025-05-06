BOU hosts 1st online workshop on gender equality | University News

The event was skillfully moderated by Director of IQAC, BOU and Researcher of MAGENDA Project Professor Dr. Md. Serazul Islam and featured a keynote speech by Dr. Md. Mizanoor Rahman, Deputy Project Manager of MAGENDA and faculty member of BOU.

Bangladesh Open University (BOU), a proud partner of the EU-funded MAGENDA (MAintain GENDer Equality in Academia) initiative, hosted the first in a series of four online workshops on Tuesday (May 6) focusing ‘Gender Equality in Academic Governance at Bangladesh Open University.’

The session was inaugurated by Professor Dr. Sabina Yeasmin, Project Manager of MAGENDA at BOU, who emphasized the importance of embedding gender sensitivity in institutional leadership.

The event was skillfully moderated by Director of IQAC, BOU and Researcher of MAGENDA Project Professor Dr. Md. Serazul Islam and featured a keynote speech by Dr. Md. Mizanoor Rahman, Deputy Project Manager of MAGENDA and faculty member of BOU.

In his keynote, Dr. Rahman provided a comprehensive overview of national and institutional progress on gender equality, spotlighting the crucial role of Bangladesh Open University in expanding access to education for marginalized women. He also addressed key gaps and offered policy-level recommendations for institutional reform, including gender audits and capacity building.