BOU HSC examination-2025 begins tomorrow | University News

HSC Examination 2025, conducted by Bangladesh Open University (BOU), is set to commence countrywide tomorrow.

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Examination 2025, conducted by Bangladesh Open University (BOU), is set to commence countrywide tomorrow.

A total of 38,414 candidates from both first and second year will participate in the examination.

Of them, 22,450 are male and 15,964 are female candidates.

As per BOU's scheduled routine, the exams will take place every Friday and Saturday, in both morning and afternoon sessions.

Like previous years, the university authority has taken all necessary steps, in cooperation with local administration, to ensure a cheating-free and peaceful examination environment.

In addition, vigilance teams from BOU will be deployed to monitor the examination process at various centers.

Further details are available on the BOU official website (www.bou.ac.bd).

source : bss