BRAC Bank recognizes ‘Women Warriors’ for H2 ‘2024 performance | Miscellaneous News

They handed over awards to the Branches' female officials who contributed significantly to the bank's deposit business growth, said a press release on Thursday.

BRAC Bank has recognized the top-performing female staff of its Branch Network, who achieved outstanding deposit business performance during the second half of 2024.

At an event styled 'Women Warriors', the bank’s Chairperson Meheriar M Hasan, Vice Chairperson Faruq Mayeenuddin Ahmed, Directors Farzana Ahmed, Anita Ghazi Rahman, Lila Rashid and Salek Ahmed Abul Masrur and Managing Director & CEO Selim R. F. Hussain joined the recognition ceremony.

They handed over awards to the Branches' female officials who contributed significantly to the bank's deposit business growth, said a press release on Thursday.

Deputy Managing Director and Head of Branch Distribution Network Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque and Members of the Senior Management Committee attended the ceremony recently.

Female leaders in key frontline roles play a significant part in the bank's business growth. As a people-centric organisation, BRAC Bank provides a conducive workplace environment and capacity-building opportunity to help women achieve fast-track career progression and professional success.