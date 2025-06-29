BRAC University holds International Conference on Financial Literacy | University News

BRAC University hosted an International Conference on Financial Literacy and Economic Wellbeing at its Merul Badda campus in Dhaka on 26 June Thursday to explore how financial literacy can enhance overall economic performance.

Local and international scholars presented 60 extended abstracts and full papers before academics, industry professionals, and policymakers at the conference, organized by BRAC Business School (BBS).

Professor Dr. Mohamad Fazli Bin Sabri, Dean of the Faculty of Human Ecology, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Malaysia, delivered the keynote speech.

Nazma Mobarek, Secretary, Financial Institutions Division, was the chief guest while Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Chairman, Sonali Bank PLC, the guest of honor at the session titled “Empowering Individuals and Organizations through Financial Literacy, Competency, Inclusion, and Digitalization”.

BBS Dean Professor Mohammad Mujibul Haque gave the opening remarks and Professor Ferhat Anwar, Vice-Chancellor of BRAC University, the closing ones, urging for greater intent and collaboration among academics, industry professionals and policymakers.