Brazilian envoy meets BNP secretary general | Miscellaneous News

"Brazilian envoy Paulo Fernando Dias Feres met BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office here at 11 am," BNP Media Cell member Shairul Kabir Khan said.

Brazilian Ambassador to Bangladesh Paulo Fernando Dias Feres today called on Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office here.

"Brazilian envoy Paulo Fernando Dias Feres met BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office here at 11 am," BNP Media Cell member Shairul Kabir Khan said.

BNP Standing Committee Member and Chairperson's Foreign Affairs Advisory Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and BNP Organizing Secretary and Special Assistant to the Chairperson's Foreign Policy Advisory Committee Shama Obaid also present at the meeting.