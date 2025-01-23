Bru forms probe after bcl leader allegedly passes exam without attending

The committee is led by the acting Controller of Examinations Md Tanziul Islam as the convener, with Director of Student Counseling and Guidance Prof Md Ilias Pramanik and Associate Prof Md Hannan Mia from the Department of Mathematics as members.

Begum Rokeya University (BRU) authorities in Rangpur have formed a three-member probe committee to investigate allegations that a former Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leader passed an exam without appearing.

The allegations involve Suraiya Yasmin Oishi, a student of the Department of Mathematics, who reported passed her Master's first-semester course midterm exam held in December, despite being absent.

The committee was formed yesterday evening by BRU Vice Chancellor Prof Md Shawkat Ali, following the publication of the controversial results.

The committee is led by the acting Controller of Examinations Md Tanziul Islam as the convener, with Director of Student Counseling and Guidance Prof Md Ilias Pramanik and Associate Prof Md Hannan Mia from the Department of Mathematics as members.

The committee has been instructed to submit its report promptly.

Oishi, who serves as the organisational secretary of the BRU unit of the banned student organisation Chhatra League, has been accused of participating in campus activities but has remained in hiding since the murder of Abu Saeed on July 16.

The controversy arose after classmates claimed they did not see Oishi attend the midterm exam. When contacted by BRU correspondents, Oishi initially avoided calls but later claimed via WhatsApp that she had appeared in the exam.

Associate Prof Md Hannan Mia, chairman of the department's examination committee, stated, "The course instructors are responsible for these matters. We receive the results from them and forward them to the Controller of Examinations."

However, Prof Ruhul Amin, the course instructor, declined to comment on the matter.

Source: The Daily Star