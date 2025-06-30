BRUR presents Dean's Award and Merit Award first time | University News

Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences Professor Dr Md Nazrul Islam, Dean of the Faculty of Science Professor Kamlesh Chandra Roy, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology Professor Dr Md Mizanur Rahman and Dean of the Faculty of Life and Earth Sciences Professor Dr Md Emdadul Haque addressed the event as special guests.

For the first time, Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) today presented the Dean's Award and the Merit Award-2025 to students who achieved outstanding results in the 2019-2020 undergraduate (honors) final examination of all departments under six faculties.Vice-chancellor of the university Professor Dr Md Showkat Ali presented honorary mementos, certificates and checks to students of all departments under six faculties in a function held at the virtual classroom of Academic Building-2 as the chief guest. Dean of the Faculty of Arts Professor Dr Shafiqur Rahman presided over the function.

Head of the Department of Economics Professor Dr Md Morshed Hossain and Registrar Dr Md Harun-or Rashid and the university's proctor Dr Md Ferdous Rahman were present at the function.

Congratulating all the brilliant students who achieved outstanding results at the undergraduate level, the Vice-chancellor said that today is a memorable day for the university.

"The certificates received today are very valuable for the students. The motivation to achieve honors and certificates will take the students far ahead. The students will get proper evaluation of this success in the coming days," he said.

He said, "Martyred Abu Sayeed's Begum Rokeya University Campus will further prosper through those who have left their mark of merit."

The Dean's Award-2025 was given to four students who achieved the highest results among the faculties in the final examination of the students of the 2019-2020 academic year.

The Merit Award-2025 was given to 17 students who achieved the highest results among the departments. Additional Registrar of the Academic Section Md Aminur Rahman moderated the function.

source : BSS