Bsmmu holds workshop for health professionals

A capacity development workshop for health professionals on data analysis and manuscript publication concluded at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University on Monday to promote the dynamic growth of health sector and enhance the quality of research.

BSMMU’s neonatology department, Bangladesh Neonatal Forum, Bangladesh Perinatal Society, and ICDDR,B organised the two-day event, said a press release.

The chief guest at the closing ceremony was BSMMU’s pro-vice-chancellor (research and development) professor Md Mujibur Rahman Hawlader while professor Md Atiar Rahman, dean of the faculty of paediatrics was present as special guest. The session was chaired by professor Md Abdul Mannan, chairman of the department of neonatology.

Twenty-five faculty members and healthcare professionals from various institutions, including BSMMU, BIRDEM, Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Mugda Medical College Hospital participated at the event.

Source: New Age