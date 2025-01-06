BSMMU suspends 15 doctors, nurses and staff for allenged involvement in violence during July uprising

Proctor Sheikh Farhad confirmed this on Monday saying that an office order signed by Registrar Professor Dr Md Nazrul Islam was issued yesterday.

Fifteen staff members, including senior doctors and nurses of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) have been suspended in connection with the killing that occurred near the university's cabin block during the anti-discrimination student movement in July.

He said the suspended staff members were involved in a fight, which had been captured in the video footage. The law enforcement will interrogate them to find out why they did it.

The suspended staff include Dr Abu Torab Ali Mim from Cardiology, Dr Riaz Siddiqui Pran from Dermatology and Venereology, and Nitish Roy, a painter at the Hospital Directorate Office.

Others include Md Saiful Islam, Kazi Mehedi Hasan, Assistant Dresser Shahidul Islam (Saidul), sweeper Sandeep, respiratory medicine assistant Ujjal Molla, driver Sujan Bishw Sharma, OPD-1 MLSS Fakrul Islam Jony, lab customer care attendant Rubel Rana, senior nurse Shabnam Nurani, and ward MLSS staff Shahadat, Munna Ahmed, and Anowar Hossain.

The office order stated that based on the decision of BSMMU's 94th syndicate meeting, the university suspended doctors, senior staff nurses, and employees involved in the killing near the cabin block during the mass uprising.

Source: UNB