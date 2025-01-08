BSMMU's convention hall renamed after Abu Sayed

BSMMU has also cancelled the decision to name its doctors' hall 'Sheikh Rasel International Drs' Hall', according to a circular signed and issued by BSMMU registrar Professor Md Nazrul Islam yesterday.

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) has changed the name of it's Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Convention Hall to Shaheed Abu Sayed International Convention Center.

The decision came out at the 94th syndicate meeting of BSMMU, as per the circular.

Abu Sayed, a 23-year-old student from Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) was killed by police on July 16 last year during the anti-discrimination student protests.

Source: Daily Star