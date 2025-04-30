BSRM School of Engineering inaugurated at BRAC University | University News

It aligns with the BSRM’s different social responsibility initiatives and BRAC University Founder Sir Fazle Hasan Abed’s belief that education must be inclusive, impactful, and deeply connected to human dignity.

BRAC University and the BSRM Group of Companies inaugurated the BSRM School of Engineering through a ceremony at the Merul Badda campus on Wednesday (April 30) alongside its theme ‘Shaping Tomorrow: Innovation for Sustainability’, official logo and website.

This first-of-a-kind collaboration between academia and industry is aimed at redefining engineering education in Bangladesh; to embed innovation, ethics, and societal responsibility at its very core; and to prepare a new generation of engineers who will build a future that is inclusive, sustainable, and humane, said a press release.

Together, it is meant to show the world that Bangladesh, standing tall in the Global South, is the birthplace of architects for an inclusive future—leaders who will reimagine cities, industries, and societies that prioritize human well-being above all else.

The school is already running critical academic initiatives such as funding advanced research, establishing laboratories and providing inspirational scholarships for meritorious and financially insolvent students.

Alihussain Akberali, FCA, Chairman of the BSRM, believes that businesses—regardless of size—can play a vital role in shaping society and should actively collaborate with the government and other sectors in driving national development.

A testament to this vision is the establishment of the BSRM School of Engineering, which embodies the company’s commitment to nation-building through education.

Vice-Chancellor of the university Professor Syed Ferhat Anwar said, “I believe that this partnership will ensure that knowledge of the industry is put together in a meaningful way by the academia and shared with the entire world.”

This is what the BRAC and BRAC University synergy is about and reflects how BSRM not only does business but also focuses on safety for humanity, he said.

A scholarship recipient alongside alumni, faculty members, and students shared their experiences at the launching ceremony.

Professor Arshad M Chowdhury, Dean of the school, gave the welcome speech while Khairul Basher, Director of Communications, BRAC University, moderated the event.