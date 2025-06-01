BTV to telecast live tomorrow’s ICT proceedings | interim government News

Chief Prosecutor of the tribunal Mohammad Tajul Islam at a discussion at Jatiya Press Club today said that the formal charge for crime against humanity during July-August mass uprising will be pressed against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina tomorrow.

The proceedings of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) will be telecast live tomorrow on Bangladesh Television (BTV), tribunal’s prosecutor Gazi M H Tamim told BSS today.

Chief Prosecutor of the tribunal Mohammad Tajul Islam at a discussion at Jatiya Press Club today said that the formal charge for crime against humanity during July-August mass uprising will be pressed against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina tomorrow.

The chief prosecutor in his verified Facebook page on May 20 said that the courtrooms were digitalized for telecasting the court activities.

Apart from Sheikh Haina formal charge against former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun will also be submitted to the tribunal tomorrow.

The Investigation team of the ICT on May 12 submitted their probe reports to the tribunal against Sheikh Hasina and others.