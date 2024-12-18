Buet students protest at delay in report against bcl

The Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology students locked the vice chancellor office during the protest that started at about 2:00pm and continued until about 5:00pm, said a protesting student asking for anonymity. Your browser does not support the audio element.

BUET students on Tuesday demonstrated in front their vice chancellor’s office to protest against the delay in submitting the report of investigation against banned Bangladesh Chhatra League.



Another protester said that the BUET authority formed an inquiry committee four months ago to identify Chhatra League activists on the campus and bring them to justice.

The student said that the VC kept delaying the date of report submission despite repeated promises.

source: NEW AGE