Buft club distributes winter clothing

Under the initiative, around 7,000 people were given blankets, jackets, and sweaters.

The Social Welfare Club of BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology recently distributed winter clothing among the cold-stricken residents of Debipur in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila.

BUFT’s board of trustees, students, faculty members, and administrative staff raised funds for the initiative, aimed at supporting underprivileged communities, said a press release.

Under the initiative, around 7,000 people were given blankets, jackets, and sweaters.

The distribution event was graced by Faruque Hassan, chairman of the board of trustees of BUFT, professor Ayub Nabi Khan, acting vice-chancellor and pro-vice-chancellor of BUFT, professor Mohammed Rubaiyat Chowdhury, dean of the faculty of apparel studies, Md Majibur Rahman, director of planning & development and local dignitaries.

Members of the BUFT Social Welfare Club, led by their president Md Shihabur Rahman, played a key role in organising and executing the initiative.

Source: New Age