CA for accurate hydrographic data for development | interim government News

The Bay of Bengal is very important for Bangladesh’s national economy, security and environmental balance. Not only Bangladesh, but also neighbouring countries are largely dependent on the Bay of Bengal for their economic prosperity. There is no alternative to accurate hydrographic information for development of the national economy,” he said.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has said every country needs accurate hydrographic data for development.

The Chief Adviser said this in a message on the occasion of the World Hydrography Day 2025 tomorrow.

The Chief Adviser said the interim government is working with the goal of transforming Bangladesh into a productive and regional economic hub.

“To achieve the goal, there is no alternative to detailed, updated and accurate hydrographic information to utilize marine resources effectively,” he said.

Prof Yunus said the Hydrographic Department of the Bangladesh Navy is working tirelessly to conduct hydrographic survey, prepare charts and make sure the safety of all local and foreign ships and exchange information and data according to international standards.

The Chief Adviser hoped that apart from ensuring the military and naval security, the Hydrographic Department would play a more active role for development of seaports, conservation of fishery resources, oil and gas exploration and disaster management in coastal areas of the country.

To further strengthen and enrich the foundation of the country’s economy, he said, an effective and sustainable maritime policy must be developed through accurate mapping of seabed.

Prof Yunus urged the country’s hydrographic professionals to work with more professionalism, efficiency and dedication to develop a complete hydrographic database of the country’s maritime boundary.

The Chief Adviser expressed his happiness as Bangladesh joined with the global community to observe the World Hydrography Day-2025. He also extended his warmest greetings to all those involved with organising the events of the day. He wished all success of the day’s programmes.

World Hydrography Day 2025 will be observed in the country tomorrow with the theme ‘Seabed Mapping: Enabling Ocean Action’.

source : BSS