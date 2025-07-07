CA for presenting true history of Liberation War | interim government News

Noting that there is no detailed description of the battlefield in these infrastructures, he said there is no description of the freedom fighters too, but only exaggerated information has been presented with pictures and materials of a family.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today stressed presenting the true history of the Liberation War impartially through the activities of the Ministry of Liberation War.

He said this at a meeting held at the State Guest House Jamuna here this afternoon.

The meeting was attended by Liberation War Affairs Adviser Faruk E Azam, Principal Secretary to the Chief Adviser M Siraz Uddin Miah and other officials of the Ministry of Liberation War.

At the meeting, Adviser Faruk E Azam said the confusing history of the country's Liberation War was presented by constructing various facilities and infrastructures spending crores of taka of the ministry.

Noting that there is no detailed description of the battlefield in these infrastructures, he said there is no description of the freedom fighters too, but only exaggerated information has been presented with pictures and materials of a family.

For example, the adviser mentioned that Taka 23 crore was allocated for the research project titled 'Implementation of Bangabandhu's Ideology and the Spirit of the Liberation War', saying despite taking crores of taka from the ministry, no substantial research was conducted.

The liberation war affairs adviser further said: "Sheikh Hasina had developed the freedom fighters as a privileged class. She had partisanised the property, facilities and money allocated for the freedom fighters. She did Awami League politics by sitting on the infrastructure created for the freedom fighters."

He said the unprotected properties that are under the Muktijoddha Kalyan Trust are valuable assets, so a decision has to be taken regarding these properties.

The Chief Adviser ordered for immediate appointment of a consultant and formation of a subsequent committee to determine how the properties under the trust can be utilised properly and used to increase the capacity of the trust.

He said effective initiatives should be taken about the work of the trust and what enterprises can be established in the properties of the trust. "This trust must be revived," he added.

Prof Yunus advised all concerned to work to present the real history of the Liberation War, through all the projects of the ministry, in the days to come.

In today's meeting, the significant activities taken and implemented by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs during the interim government and a work plan for the next six months were presented to the Chief Adviser.

Source: BSS