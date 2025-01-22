Ca holds talks with german federal minister wolfgang in switzerland

The Chief Adviser will hold bilateral meetings with King Philippe of Belgium and Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told media.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday held a meeting with Wolfgang Schmidt, Head of the Federal Chancellery and Federal Minister for Special Tasks, Federal Chancellery of Germany, during the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland.

He said the Chief Adviser will also hold meetings with Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and daughter of Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank.

On January 21(yesterday), Prof Yunus joined six programmes in Davos.

He held meetings with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Summit.

He also held a meeting with Finland President Alexander Stubb on the sidelines.

Besides, the Chief Adviser joined a meeting with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on the sidelines of the summit.