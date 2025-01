Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin, among others, was present on the occasion.

Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus today inaugurated the 29th Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF)-2025 at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center in Purbachal.

Later, the chief adviser visited different stalls at the fair and enjoyed cultural function.

Like before, the fair will remain open from 10.00 am to 9.00 pm (until 10.00 pm on weekends) throughout the month.

Source: BSS