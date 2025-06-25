CA opens Environment Fair, Tree Fair | interim government News

This year's theme for the Tree Plantation Campaign is: "Let's Plant in a Planned Way to Build a Green Bangladesh."

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today inaugurated the Environment Fair-2025' and the 'National Tree Plantation Campaign and Tree Fair-2025' at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre here.

He also distributed the National Environment Award, the National Wildlife Conservation Award and the National Tree Plantation Award among the recipients in recognition of their outstanding contributions to protection of environment and conservation of wildlife.

Profit-sharing cheques were, as well, handed over among beneficiaries of the Social Forestry Programme.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan and Environment Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed also spoke at the event.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Syeda Rizwana Hasan said the Environment Fair will continue from June 25 to June 27, while the Tree Fair will continue until July 24.

Both fairs will remain open for all from 9 am to 9 pm every day.

In celebration of these events, various awareness activities-such as art, debate, and slogan competitions, seminars, and industry-related awareness programmes will be held at 100 educational institutions in Dhaka and across district and sub-district levels.

Tree fairs and sapling distributions will also take place nationwide.

Public engagement campaigns, including SMS outreach, banner installations, and participatory events, will be conducted to raise awareness.

Source: BSS