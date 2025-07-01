CA opens month-long programme on July Uprising | interim government News

"We will observe this (July Uprising) every year so that we can resist autocracy soon after we see any sign of it," he said while opening the programme around 11 am.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today inaugurated a month-long programme to commemorate the July Uprising at his office here.

"We will observe this (July Uprising) every year so that we can resist autocracy soon after we see any sign of it," he said while opening the programme around 11 am.

The chief adviser said the July Uprising will be observed to resist reemergence of autocracy in the country.

"We want to consolidate the unity again...hard time ahead but there is an immense potential as well," Prof Yunus said.

He urged the countrymen to observe the July Uprising as a month of renaissance and unity.

Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and Education Adviser CR Abrar also spoke on the occasion.

To mark the first anniversary of the July Mass Uprising, the interim government has taken the month-long programme.

The details of this special programme were announced on June 24, 2025 in a statement issued by the Chief Adviser's Press Wing. The programme details are given below:

July 1

On this day, doa and prayers will be offered in mosques, temples, pagodas and churches, including other places of worship, in memory of the martyrs. July calendar will be announced. A mass signature campaign will be launched demanding justice for the murderers of the July massacre; which will continue till August 1. National University scholarships will be launched in memory of the July martyrs.

July 5

A nationwide postering campaign will be launched on July 5 to inform people that how oppression and repression the ousted illegal Awami government carried out at different times.

July 7

A website called Julyforever.org will be launched on July 7.

July 14 'Mora Jhonjar Moto Uddam'

Videos of July 14 will be shared and testimony of a martyr's family will be taken, which will continue until July 36. This day has been mentioned as the July Women's Day. On this day, a July martyr memorial will be established in every district. Shilpakala Academy will screen July videos in 64 districts and every university in the country. Documentary screening, projection mapping and July songs will be arranged at TSC. Drone show will be exhibited.

July 15 'Ami Chitkar Koria Kadite Chahiya'

July 15 videos will be shared. July remembrance and documentary screening and July songs will be arranged. LED wall installation will be held at Dhaka University. Projection mapping and documentary screening will be organised at various universities.

July 16 'Kotha Ko'

July 16 videos will be shared. Shilpakala Academy will screen 'VR shows' in three divisional cities. Shaheed Abu Sayeed memorial programme will be held at Rangpur Begum Rokeya University. July songs and drone show will be exhibited in Chattogram.

July 17 'Shikol pora Chhol'

July 17 videos will be shared. Symbolic coffin procession will be held. 'July remembrance' programmes will be arranged at public universities in the country. July 17 experience narration programme will be held by teachers of various private and public universities. Documentary exhibition of teachers will be exhibited in different universities of the country.

July 18 'Awaaz Uda'

July 18 videos will be shared. One-minute symbolic internet blackout, July songs, documentary screening and drone show, and 'July remembrance' programme will be arranged at different private universities of Dhaka. Traction show and marathon will be held.

July 19 'Koto Biplobi Bondhur Rokte Ranga'

July 19 videos will be shared. Rallies will be held in Narsingdi and Savar remembering martyrs. July documentary screening will be held at important places across the country including Dhaka. This day has been mentioned as the day of resistance of genocide.

July 20 'Deshta Tomar Baper Naki?'

July 20 remembrance videos will be shared. July documentary screening will be organised at important places across the country including Dhaka. Rally in memory of martyrs will be held in Basila, Mirpur 10.

July 21 'Rokto Gorom Matha Thanda'

Videos will be shared commemorating July 21. Screening of July documentary will be held at important places across the country including Dhaka. Events commemorating July will be held in all madrasas initiated by the Madrasa Education Board. A rally in memory of martyrs will be held in Jatrabari.

July 22 'Avash'

Videos will be shared commemorating July 22. 'Adomya-24' memorial monument will be inaugurated in Jahangirnagar. Poets will recite July poems in front of Raju sculpture.

July 23 'Karar Oi Louha Kopat'

Videos will be shared commemorating July 23. An event will be arranged connecting remittance warriors. Global Solidarity: Online and offline events will be held with foreign social media influencers who played a positive role in the July movement. Exhibition of some selected July photos and documentaries will be arranged at embassies. Graffiti drawing programme and July graffiti exhibition will be organised.

July 24 'Ki Koreche Tomar Baba'

On this day, various programmes will be taken, including video sharing of July 24, nationwide programme in memory of child martyrs, 'Graffiti and painting in the colors of 24' competition in secondary and higher secondary schools nationwide, programme in memory of child martyr Riya Gope in Narayanganj, programme remembering child martyrs, July documentary exhibition and song, installation of an iconic sculpture with the theme of July child martyrs at Shishu Academy and publication of a graphic novel based on the July movement for children.

This day has been organised in memory of child martyrs.

July 25 'Cholo Vule Jai'

Videos of July 25 will be shared. Revolution on stage: Small theater stages will be prepared in different parts of the country to show plays.

July 26 'Polashir Prantor'

Videos of July 26 will be shared. Gatherings and programmes of various student organisations will be held at Suhrawardy Udyan. Documentary on the role of madrasas will be exhibited. July rap song programme will be arranged. Book fair featuring books on July will be held at Bangla Academy.

On this day, various programmes will be taken, including video sharing of July 24, nationwide programme in memory of child martyrs, 'Graffiti and painting in the colors of 24' competition in secondary and higher secondary schools nationwide, programme in memory of child martyr Riya Gope in Narayanganj, programme remembering child martyrs, July documentary exhibition and song, installation of an iconic sculpture with the theme of July child martyrs at Shishu Academy and publication of a graphic novel based on the July movement for children.

This day has been organised in memory of child martyrs.

July 25 'Cholo Vule Jai'

Videos of July 25 will be shared. Revolution on stage: Small theater stages will be prepared in different parts of the country to show plays.

July 26 'Polashir Prantor'

Videos of July 26 will be shared. Gatherings and programmes of various student organisations will be held at Suhrawardy Udyan. Documentary on the role of madrasas will be exhibited. July rap song programme will be arranged. Book fair featuring books on July will be held at Bangla Academy.

source : BSS