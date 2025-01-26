Ca press wing debunks indian media reports on khulna hindu man killing

"Several Indian media outlets have published misleading news about the murder of a Hindu young man at Tetultala in Khulna on Friday night," the press wing said in a statement posted on its verified Facebook page - CA Press Wing Facts yesterday.

The reports on a Hindu man killing at Tetultala in Khulna, published by several Indian news outlets, were misleading, Chief Adviser's Press Wing said.

Police confirmed that Arnab Kumar Sarkar was killed in Khulna on Friday but the killing was not connected to the victim's religion. It was also not reported as a hate crime by the locals.

"Our primary investigation suggests local drug traders killed Arnab. He was not killed because of his religious identity. There was also no communal tension in the neighbourhood where he was killed," said Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP), Additional Police Commissioner Kutub Uddin.

He said three suspects were arrested over the murder, and a manhunt has been underway to nab other suspects.

Source: BSS