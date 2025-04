ROME, Italy, April 26, 2025 (BSS) - Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus visited Bangladesh House in Rome on Friday and signed visitor’s book.

Prof Yunus arrived in Rome on Friday afternoon to attend the funeral of His Holiness Pope Francis, Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told BSS.

On Saturday, around 9:30 am, he will to join the Funeral Mass of His Holiness Pope Francis at Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican City.