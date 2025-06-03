Call for Submissions: Travel Book Awards 2025 | Miscellaneous News

Call for Submissions: Travel Book Awards 2025

Do you have a published travel book that captures the spirit of exploration, culture, or adventure? Bangladesh Travel Writers Association is proud to announce the Syed Mujtaba Ali Travel Literature Award and the Ramnath Biswas Adventure Travel Award, honoring two pioneers in travel writing and adventure.

Awards Ceremony will be held in November 2025.

We invite all travel authors to submit 2 copies of their travel publication for consideration.

Submission Deadline: 25th June 2025 Send to: Bangladesh Travel Writers Association House 71, Road 13, Sector 11, Uttara, Dhaka-1230

info.bdtwa@gmail.com

www.bdtwa.com

Celebrate your journey with us. Share your story with the world.